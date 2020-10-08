Barbara Palvin Wins Day With Terrific Braless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Palvin hands down won the day Thursday when GQ magazine celebrated her birthday with a terrific braless shot of her on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing no bra with sheer, mesh-style tights from her shoot for the 2018 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Happy birthday, Barbara Palvin! On the day that our 2017 GQ MOTY Awards International Female Model celebrates its 27th birthday, we remember the photoshoot that she starred in our February 2018 issue.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years that are truly can’t-miss!

