Cardi B Reacts After Accidentally Posting Topless Photo To Her Instagram Stories

Rapper Cardi B acknowledged that she accidentally posted a topless photo to her Instagram stories Tuesday.

Cardi uploaded a voice recording to Twitter to acknowledge the mishap.

“Lord why the f*ck you have to make me so f*cking stupid and retarded? Why? Why? Why? Why?” she said in a voice message posted on Twitter. (RELATED: Cardi B Is Disappointed In The Lack Of Sex During Quarantine)

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it,” Cardi added. “I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not.”

“It is what it is. Sh*t happens,” she said.” F*ck it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f—ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

I love Cardi. It takes a lot of guts to be able to address the world right after you accidentally showed them your boobs. People even started posting their own boobs on the internet in solidarity with Cardi and she retweeted some on her Twitter account.

What a wild Tuesday. I guess it could have been worse and it could have been a full body nude.