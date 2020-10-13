Jasmine Sanders Torches Internet With Racy White Bikini Shot
Jasmine Sanders did her very best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a racy bikini shot on Instagram to her millions of followers.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a white two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Photos and Booty.. I mean Body by @anthony.rhoades.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world.(RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing pink lingerie.
Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
