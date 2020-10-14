Izabel Goulart Torches Internet With Racy Yellow Bikini Shots
Izabel Goulart did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a couple of racy bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Back in the heat Take 1.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her in a bath tub covered in bubbles.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram