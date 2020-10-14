Izabel Goulart Torches Internet With Racy Yellow Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a couple of racy bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Back in the heat Take 1.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her in a bath tub covered in bubbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Sep 10, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Aug 22, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:13am PST