Alexis Ren Torches The Internet With Series Of White Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alexis Ren did her very best to torch the internet on Thursday when she shared a couple of racy bikini shots on Instagram for her many followers.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps rocking a white string two-piece swimsuit top with mesh see-through pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Can every hour be golden hour?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ren (@alexisren) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Emily Sears Wears White Lingerie In Outstanding Instagram Picture
Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Viki Odintcova Shares Stunning Picture On Instagram