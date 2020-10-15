Camille Kostek Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shots
Camille Kostek hands down won the day when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping yellow bikini shots on Instagram Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snaps wearing a golden two-piece string swimsuit while at a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Come sail away with me @si_swimsuit 2020 by @katepowerslovesyou GOSH I MISS YOU SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT CREW.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram