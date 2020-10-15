Camille Kostek Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek hands down won the day when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping yellow bikini shots on Instagram Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snaps wearing a golden two-piece string swimsuit while at a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Come sail away with me @si_swimsuit 2020 by @katepowerslovesyou GOSH I MISS YOU SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT CREW.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Oct 14, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:24am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Feb 9, 2020 at 10:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jan 18, 2020 at 6:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Dec 22, 2019 at 1:17pm PST