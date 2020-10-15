Camille Kostek Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Camille Kostek hands down won the day when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping yellow bikini shots on Instagram Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snaps wearing a golden two-piece string swimsuit while at a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Come sail away with me @si_swimsuit 2020 by @katepowerslovesyou GOSH I MISS YOU SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT CREW.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Halsey Heats Things Up With Racy Colorful Bikini Clip
Elsa Hosk Wears Skimpy Bikini In Great Instagram Pictures
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Demi Rose Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Photo