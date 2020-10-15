Halsey Heats Things Up With Racy Colorful Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Halsey definitely heated things up Thursday when she posted a racy bikini clip on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 26-year-old pop singer looked absolutely terrific as she strutted her stuff on the clip rocking a colorful two-piece string swimsuit while soaking up the sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “making peace with myself, or something.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The pop star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

