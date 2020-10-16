An Adult-Only Theme Park, With Porn Star Servers, Set To Open In Tokyo

share on facebook tweet this

An adults-only “amusement park” is set to open in Tokyo.

The five-story building has a different just-for-adults activity on each floor, according to an article Wednesday by The Sun. SOD Land, named after porn production company Soft on Demand, has been labeled an “amusement park for adults.”

Porn company opens adult theme park in Tokyo:https://t.co/NFSL5lwlzb pic.twitter.com/o5MJW4La5H — Kotaku (@Kotaku) October 12, 2020

The basement will feature up and coming porn stars serving food and drinks to patrons, according to the outlet. The second floor reportedly will feature erotic massages, while the third floor will allow guests to hang out with more famous porn stars, The Sun reported. (RELATED: Porn Stars Protest Instagram Because Of ‘Inconsistency’ Of The Rules)

The fourth floor is called a Silent Bar where patrons can watch adult film actresses make drinks while wearing bikinis, but the catch is everyone has to be quiet. The first floor is pretty laid back with a gift shop and a photo booth.

This is such an interesting idea. Is it the most moral idea? Probably not, but I’d bet they end up making a ton of money. I could imagine that people would really love the floor where you don’t have to say anything and just watch beautiful women make drinks.

You only have to be 18 to enter this place, which I think it should be a little higher.