Christen Harper Shares Insane Sports Illustrated Swim Video

Model Christen Harper wanted to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and I definitely think she should be.

Harper shared her Sports Illustrated Swim try out video Thursday on Instagram.

WATCH:

“I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest,” Harper captioned her video. “Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough.”

Harper looks absolutely stunning just the way she is so I want to know who said that to her. I just want to talk.

Why do we want women’s bodies to look a certain way? Why can’t we just be happy with the way that women’s bodies look naturally. (RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Heats Things Up With Red Bikini Shot)

Harper is beautiful, looks amazing in a swimsuit and she would make a great Sports Illustrated Swim model.

“I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her!” Harper added in her caption.

This is a great outlook and I’m happy she’s encouraging women to love their bodies the way the are.