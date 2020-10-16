Christen Harper Shares Insane Sports Illustrated Swim Video

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Model Christen Harper wanted to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and I definitely think she should be.

Harper shared her Sports Illustrated Swim try out video Thursday on Instagram.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram

I am SO excited to finally go after one of my wildest dreams. @si_swimsuit has meant so much more than a magazine to me, it gave me the confidence to embrace who I am and ultimately chase my dreams. I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest. Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough. It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever. I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her! ????✨@si_swimsuit @si_swimsearch @mj_day LETS DO THIS!!!!! ✨#siswimsearch2021 #ownyourconfidence

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

“I was told countless times by agencies that I would be successful if I could just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest,” Harper captioned her video. “Instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough.”

Harper looks absolutely stunning just the way she is so I want to know who said that to her. I just want to talk.

Why do we want women’s bodies to look a certain way? Why can’t we just be happy with the way that women’s bodies look naturally. (RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Heats Things Up With Red Bikini Shot)

Harper is beautiful, looks amazing in a swimsuit and she would make a great Sports Illustrated Swim model.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

“I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her!” Harper added in her caption.

This is a great outlook and I’m happy she’s encouraging women to love their bodies the way the are.

Lauryn Overhultz

Columnist
Follow Lauryn on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Camille Kostek Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shots
January Jones Drops Bikini Picture On Instagram
Model Christen Harper Shows Off Bikini Body In New Video