Lindsey Vonn Heats Things Up With Red Bikini Shot

Lindsey Vonn definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old retired professional skier looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a red two-piece string swimsuit while enjoying some time on the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “When I look in front of me sometimes I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Who knew ski racing and surgeries could bring me here.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Oct 16, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue along with her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 21, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 15, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 14, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 17, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 4, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 8, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 11, 2019 at 10:25am PDT