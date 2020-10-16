Lindsey Vonn Heats Things Up With Red Bikini Shot
Lindsey Vonn definitely heated things up Friday when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old retired professional skier looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a red two-piece string swimsuit while enjoying some time on the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “When I look in front of me sometimes I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Who knew ski racing and surgeries could bring me here.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various photo shoots for the annual swimsuit issue along with her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white swimsuit and looking sensational.
