Tanaye White Torches Internet With Black Bikini Shot

Tanaye White torched the internet on Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a terrific bikini shot of her on Instagram.

The SI Swimsuit rookie looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a black two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Just a fabulous bts shot of @tanayedubz to brighten up your aimless scroll through Instagram.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an orange bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

