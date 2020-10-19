Jasmine Tookes Torches Internet With Animal-Print Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes did her very best to torch the internet on Monday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping swimsuit-shots/clips on Instagram with her many followers.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shots wearing a one-piece swimsuit while poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Continued… On our days off, we get creative Video edit by me// @leahdarcymakeup @carythestylist @themartyharper @brookenipar.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 19, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 15, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 27, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 2, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 1, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Mar 12, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:29am PST