Lorena Duran Torches Internet With Blue Bra Shot
Lorena Duran did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many of followers.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a navy blue bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it, via Google translate, “Thank you baby for this portrait.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a mesh two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram