Lorena Duran Torches Internet With Blue Bra Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Lorena Duran did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many of followers.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a navy blue bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it, via Google translate, “Thank you baby for this portrait.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a mesh two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Nearly Nude Shot
Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Demi Rose Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Pictures