Bella Thorne Heats Things Up With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Braless Shots
Bella Thorne definitely heated things up Thursday when she posted a series of jaw-dropping braless shots on Instagram with her millions followers.
The 23-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing black lingerie in a few of the snaps. In a couple of the other pictures, she posed wearing no bra with a cropped jacket and pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Damn mami @grazia_it. FUN FACT I started modeling when I was 6 weeks old. My fave new pic serving FACE also tell me I killed it on this makeup.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The superstar‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram