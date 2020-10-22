Kelly Gale Torches Internet With Terrific Yellow Bikini Shot
Kelly Gale definitely torched the internet Wednesday with a terrific bikini shot she shared on Instagram for her many followers.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a strapless, two-piece bright yellow swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Hope you all had a great day.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a teal two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram