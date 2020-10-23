Ariana Grande Turns Heads In Latest Music Video

share on facebook tweet this

Musician Ariana Grande dropped her latest single along with a music video and she looks amazing.

Grande released “Positions” on Friday. The song suggests Grande would do the typical girlfriend things while still being an independent woman for her new lover. The music video juxtaposes scenes of Grande in the White House and her at home cooking and doing other things.

WATCH:

First of all, she looks absolutely amazing in all the shots from this video. Grande looks like she would run the White House well. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Done Since The Beatles In ’64)

The song makes me think she might be in love right now though.

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for you

“Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do” is a pretty strong lyric for Grande, who most recently gave us her big album “7 Rings.”

This is the same artist who gave us the lyric “rather be tied up in calls and not strings.” Some things have definitely changed for Grande.

I’m happy for her though. Grande, again, looks like a million bucks and sounds like an angel sent from heaven as well.