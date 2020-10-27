Jasmyn Wilkins Heats Things Up With Terrific Red Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmyn Wilkins definitely heated things up Tuesday with a terrific swimsuit gif she shared on Instagram with her many followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the clip wearing a red one-piece swimsuit for her rookie shoot for the magazine.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Got super excited when I was tagged in this GIF, then was super mild blown when I realized I’m coming up on my 3 year @si_swimsuit rookie shoot anniversary time…please slow yourself. PS- this suit is now in a sick shadowbox frame alongside my @missusa gown . What a decade it’s been.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an orange two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

