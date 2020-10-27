Kendall Jenner Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Floral Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day Tuesday with a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram she shared with her millions of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the video wearing a floral two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location. In one part of the clip, she also rocked an animal-print bikini.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it,”locations a secret.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share including one snap of her rocking a fun two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 19, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 24, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 12, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 21, 2019 at 8:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 24, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:49am PST