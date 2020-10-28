Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Camille Kostek did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a stunning bikini clip of her on Instagram.

The 28-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed on the beach wearing a jaw-dropping, string two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical setting. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Wednesday mornings are just better with @camillekostek.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Rita Ora Torches The Internet With Handful Of Bikini Shots
Camille Kostek Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Clip
Holly Sonders Goes Braless In Stunning Instagram Picture
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]