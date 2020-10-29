Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Things Up With Purple Bikini Shot
Alessandra Ambrosio definitely heated things up when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a light purple two-piece swimsuit top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Dreams of sandy shores and summer escapes…” . (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
