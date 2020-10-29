Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Things Up With Purple Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely heated things up when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a light purple two-piece swimsuit top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Dreams of sandy shores and summer escapes…” . (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 28, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on May 29, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on May 30, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 30, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:20am PST