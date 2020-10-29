Frida Aasen Wins Day With Terrific White Lingerie Shot
Frida Aasen hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Coming soon shot by my favorites for @eberjey – one of the last travel shoots I did before last lockdown. In beautiful El Salvador.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
