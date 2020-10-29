Frida Aasen Wins Day With Terrific White Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Frida Aasen hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Coming soon shot by my favorites for @eberjey – one of the last travel shoots I did before last lockdown. In beautiful El Salvador.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Frida Aasen Wins Day With Terrific White Lingerie Shot
Josie Canseco Shares Several Insane Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Life-Changing News Reportedly Breaks About Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]