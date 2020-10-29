Tyra Banks Torches Internet With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Tyra Banks did her very best to torch the internet when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a couple of racy swimsuit shots of her on Instagram on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a low-cut purple one-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Swipe for surprise.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a blue string two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
