Tyra Banks Torches Internet With Racy Swimsuit Shot

Tyra Banks did her very best to torch the internet when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a couple of racy swimsuit shots of her on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a low-cut purple one-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Swipe for surprise.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a blue string two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 13, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:57pm PST