Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Irina Shayk definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a black two-piece swimsuit while lounging on a couch. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it with nothing at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black-and-white lace lingerie and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

'Never Moved And He Hasn't': Ole Miss Football Player Airlifted After Horrifying Injury
Devon Windsor Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Abigail Ratchford Posts Wild Nude Picture On Instagram