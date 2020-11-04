Lais Ribeiro Smolders In Series Of White Sports Bra Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro truly smoldered in a series of sports bra shots she shared Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps rocking a white sports bra and matching workout pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Workout @aloyoga #alopartner.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 4, 2020 at 3:05pm PST

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless in her latest photo shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Sep 17, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Aug 18, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Aug 18, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 7, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:25am PDT