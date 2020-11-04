Lena Simonne Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Shot
Lena Simonne definitely heated things up Wednesday when Maxim magazine shared a racy picture of her wearing lingerie from her recent shoot.
The 24-year-old french model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black lace bra with a feather boa for the outlet’s November/December 2020 issue.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@lena.simonne photographed exclusively for by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The model‘s shoot for the latest issue is truly something to see. Lucky for us, she and the magazine have shared a handful of pictures from the stunning issue.
Check it out!
Not to mention, a handful of other pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking lace lingerie and looking sensational.
