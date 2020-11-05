Frida Aasen Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot
Frida Aasen definitely heated things up when she posted a racy topless shot Wednesday on Instagram with her many followers.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no bra or top with just a pink purse and white skirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@grazia out now.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking white lingerie and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
