Kelsey Merritt Torches Internet With Knit Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelsey Merritt did her very best to torch the internet when she posted Sunday an amazing knit bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for the snap wearing an army-green crochet two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “missing my @si_swimsuit fam so much!! photo by @katepowerslovesyou.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:03pm PST

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a green bikini while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Nov 25, 2019 at 7:18am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on May 17, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on May 12, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT