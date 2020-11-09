Sara Sampaio Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a red lace bra and underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Who’s excited for Xmas?” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

