Olivia Culpo Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Olivia Culpo won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for the snap wearing no top at all while in a beach setting. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Last one I promise! @shape.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a red two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
