Gisele Bundchen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Gisele Bundchen hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked truly incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a grey two-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it, in part, “If your thoughts are positive, your words will tend to be positive, too. If your thoughts are negative, your words will follow. Every word we say to ourselves and to others have power and they can transform how we experience life.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 11, 2020 at 5:36am PST

The supermodel‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 3, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 12, 2019 at 5:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 6, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 1, 2019 at 7:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 17, 2019 at 5:13am PST