Kylie Jenner Heats Things Up With Lingerie Shots

Kylie Jenner definitely heated things up when she shared a couple racy lingerie shots Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old reality star looked absolutely terrific as she posed for a series of selfies wearing a pink bra with black sweat pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “miss u missin me.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Nov 11, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a floral bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 22, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT