Samantha Hoopes Torches Internet With Series Of Bikini Shots
Samantha Hoopes torched the internet when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine posted a series of racy bikini shots Wednesday of her on Instagram.
The 29-year-old SI swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing a variety of two-piece swimsuits while in a tropical location for her shoots for the swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “No one photographs @samanthahoopes like @josie_clough does.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a mint green bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
