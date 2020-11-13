Alexis Ren Heats Things Up With Handful Of Racy Bikini Shots
Alexis Ren definitely heated things up when she posted a handful of racy bikini shots Thursday on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a two-piece swimsuit while at the ocean. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Shoutout earth.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 21 Reasons To Be Thankful For Alexis Ren This Thanksgiving)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They truly are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram