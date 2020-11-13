Haley Kalil Torches Internet With Terrific White Swimsuit Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a couple of terrific swimsuit shots Thursday on Instagram for her many followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a white one-piece swimsuit and a colorful hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it, “Me pretending to be LA while secretly still saying ‘pop’ and ‘oh golly goodness’ like the Minnesotan I am. photos by @passmorepics.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)