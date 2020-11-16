Kate Bock Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Bock definitely heated things up when she posted a racy swimsuit shot Sunday on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a white one-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Fall in the Hamptons…it was way too quick but I loved every second. There’s something special going on out there.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t-miss!

