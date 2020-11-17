Lais Ribeiro Smolders In Terrific Black Bikini Shot
Lais Ribeiro definitely smoldered in a terrific bikini shot she shared Tuesday on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap wearing a couple of belts for a top with black bikini briefs. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a diamond and star emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her rocking a pink two-piece string swimsuit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They truly are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram