Kelly Gale Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale definitely heated things up when she posted a racy topless shot Tuesday on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no top at all with a pair of dark jeans. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a pink t-shirt emoji. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)