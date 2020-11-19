Demi Lovato Debuts Must-See New Haircut

share on facebook tweet this

Musician Demi Lovato debuted a brand new hairstyle Wednesday on Instagram.

Lovato shaved off one side of her head and cut the other side pretty short. She shared a shot of the new look on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“I did a thing…” Lovato captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

I kind of like it. It fits Lovato for this new era of her life following her ended engagement with Max Ehrich. The haircut is super edgy and there is a lot of blonde in it.

Obviously Lovato also looked amazing with long hair, but I really think she’s the kind of person who could pull off anything. (RELATED: Kelly Gale Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot)

Seems like we’re going to be in coronavirus quarantine for a while, so by the time she can really go out in the real world her hair will look different again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Lovato just showed off four different looks with her longer hair that she wore for the People’s Choice Awards. She looked amazing in every outfit. It even looked like she tested out the blonde hair with a wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Clearly, Lovato is just on a different level.