Shanina Shaik Torches Internet With Racy Braless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Shanina Shaik did her very best to torch the internet when Maxim magazine shared a racy shot of her Thursday on Instagram with its nearly million followers.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no bra with a button-up sheer blue top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@shaninamshaik photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a green two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik)