Halsey Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Halsey hands down won the day when she posted a series of jaw-dropping lingerie shots Saturday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 26-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a brown and black lace underwear and bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, ” know I been bald but I just wanted to remind y’all I’m still that bitch.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The superstar’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a rainbow-colored two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)