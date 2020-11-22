Vita Sidorkina Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot
Vita Sidorkina definitely heated things up when Maxim magazine shared a racy snap of her Saturday on Instagram with its many followers.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing no bra with jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “vitasidorkina photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a chocolate two-piece swimsuit top and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a handful of shots from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram