Alexina Graham Heats Things Up With Terrific Black Lingerie Shot
Alexina Graham definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a black bra with festive pajama pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it,”MoNdAzE.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing braless wearing a green and blue floral dress and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram