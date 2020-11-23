Allie Ayers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Allie Ayers hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely terrific as she posed for the snap wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while competing in a pageant. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I apologize for all of the aerosol hairspray I used during my pageant days.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking a red two-piece string swimsuit while looking sensational.

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

