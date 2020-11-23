Sofia Richie Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Model Sofia Richie might have broken the internet again with new bikini shots.

Richie shared a series of photos from a nautical vacation Sunday. It seems like the model might be in the Bahamas, but it still remains unclear. (RELATED: Halsey Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

She captioned one photo of herself on a boat with a fish emoji.

Richie also shared a series of photos of herself and some friends playing with pigs on a beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

“Pigs in paradise,” she captioned the photos.

Clearly, Richie is on some intense work out schedule because she looks so good. Her abs are out to play and she looks so lean. I’m going to need her work out routine and nutrition plan as soon as humanly possible. (RELATED: Sofia Richie Torches Instagram With Series Of Bikini Pictures)

It’s been a while since Richie has graced us with some good bikini shots. The last time we got to see Richie’s bikini body in action was back in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

She doesn’t necessarily like to post throwbacks, but I kind of wish she did. It’d keep me motivated to make my work out classes. We’ll probably get some more photos from this trip, so stay tuned.