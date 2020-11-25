Blanca Padilla Torches Internet With Series Of Black Lingerie Shot
Blanca Padilla definitely torched the internet Wednesday when she posted a series of lingerie shots on Instagram to her many followers.
The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for a handful of shots wearing a matching black lace bra and underwear set.
She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Morning from home."
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram