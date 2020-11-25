Candice Swanepoel Heats Things Up With Racy Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel definitely heated things up when she posted a racy bikini shot Tuesday on Instagram to her millions of followers.

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a red snake-print two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and captioned it with nothing more than arrow emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a chocolate two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

