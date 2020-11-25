Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot
Haley Kalil hands down won the day after she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot Tuesday on Instagram for her many followers.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a t-shirt with black two-piece swimsuit bottoms while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “If there was ever one photo that perfectly captured me as a human…… this is it. yes, the shirt does say ‘one does not simply walk into Mordor.’ #nerdherd.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white one-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
Not too mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
