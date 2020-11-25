Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Haley Kalil hands down won the day after she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot Tuesday on Instagram for her many followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a t-shirt with black two-piece swimsuit bottoms while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “If there was ever one photo that perfectly captured me as a human…… this is it. yes, the shirt does say ‘one does not simply walk into Mordor.’ #nerdherd.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white one-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

Not too mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)