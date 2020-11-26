Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian hands down won the day when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots Wednesday on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 41-year-old reality star looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a light-colored two-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it with nothing more than a turkey emoji ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

They truly are can’t-miss!

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Casi Davis Wears Blue Bikini In Instagram Picture
Kourtney Kardashian Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram