Gisele Bundchen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Gisele Bundchen hands down won the day Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 40-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a charcoal two-piece string swimsuit while in the water. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “What you’re doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow? #fullmoon #lunareclipse.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

The retired lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable throwback photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)