Kelly Gale Torches Internet With White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a terrific bikini shot Sunday on Instagram with her many followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly amazing as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a white string two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a dripping water emoji. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom)